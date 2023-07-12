In the details, the security spokesman said that the investigations into the killing of Colonel Abd al-Razzaq al-Dalabeh and 3 security men led to the identification of 11 people belonging to the Husseiniya cell, whose members planned and carried out terrorist acts.

He added that most of the cell members had been dealt with or arrested and referred to the State Security Court, with the exception of two brothers who had disappeared from view. The last member of the cell turned himself in this evening to the Preventive Security, and an investigation is underway with him in preparation for his referral to the judiciary.

The media spokesman stressed that the Jordanian security services are continuing to enforce the rule of law on everyone and strike with an iron fist on anyone who tries to harm the country’s security and the safety of its citizens firmly and without any complacency.