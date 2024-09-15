Hassan currently holds the position of Director of the King’s Office.

King Abdullah II also tasked Al-Khasawneh’s government with continuing to handle business until the new government is formed and begins its work.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Khasawneh submitted his government’s resignation to the king, in preparation for the formation of a new government after the parliamentary elections, according to Jordanian state television.

Al-Mamlaka TV said, “Al-Khasawneh’s government submitted its resignation on Sunday after completing the twentieth parliament elections.”

It is customary after every parliamentary election held every 4 years for the government to submit its resignation to the Jordanian monarch, who then assigns a new prime minister to form a new government.

The elections were held under a new law passed in January 2022, which allocated 41 seats to parties in an attempt to give impetus to political action.

The government of diplomat and lawyer Bisher Al-Khasawneh (55 years old) was formed on October 12, 2020.