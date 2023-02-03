The security services confirmed that they had arrested the perpetrator and seized the weapon used.

The two brothers, Omar Suleiman Harb Al-Mazaida (34 years old) and Ayman Suleiman Harb Al-Mazaida (24 years old), were found dead after they left the house to take care of the sheep last Friday.

The media spokesman for the Jordanian Public Security, Amer Al-Sartawi, said that the investigation team assigned to the case of the killing of two brothers in Tafila Governorate a few days ago, completed its investigations after continuous work and effort since the moment of the communication, and was able to reveal the mystery of the case, arrest the perpetrator and seize the weapon used.

In the details, a report was received by the Tafilah Police Directorate a few days ago that the bodies of two brothers were found with gunshot wounds in an uninhabited area. Since the moment of the communication, a special investigative team was formed from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Tafilah Police to follow up the investigation of the case and reveal its circumstances.

Al-Sartawi stressed that the continuous work and efforts made by the investigation team since the moment of the crime and the collection of information from the crime scene enabled them to limit the suspicion of a person who was arrested.

He continued, by interrogating the suspect, he admitted that he shot the two brothers after a momentary dispute that occurred between them over grazing sites.

The weapon used in the crime was seized and the case was referred to the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, who decided to detain him for 15 days on the charge of premeditated murder.