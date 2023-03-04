Saturday, March 4, 2023
Jordan Tennis: A special edition with years of history

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
Jordan Tennis: A special edition with years of history


Michael Jordan sneakers

These are some of Michael Jordan’s shoes that were auctioned. (Reference image)

These are some of Michael Jordan's shoes that were auctioned. (Reference image)

Nike works on a special edition of the famous sneakers.

This was announced by the American company, after the resounding success in the sale of shoes that bear the name of the famous basketball player, Michael Jordan.

This time it is a special edition with exclusive designs and materials that are still in the process of being created. It is said that it would be part of the ‘Jordan 1’ collection.

The shoes have been very well received among collectors and fans of the Jordan brand. However, experts recommend buying the sneakers in authorized sales spaces, since Frequently attempts are made to sell replicas of these models for values ​​that do not correspond to the real price.

Jordan sneakers have a minimum value of $800,000 pesos and there are some special references that exceed a million and a half pesos.

It is worth noting the collaboration that J-Bailvin made with this brand, in 2022, when sold out the new shoe collection a day after its official release.

At that moment, some shoes from the urban music singer’s collection cost one million three hundred thousand pesos.

For now, it is expected that Nike announces the release date of its special edition and also announces the price and the designs that will be available.

