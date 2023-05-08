This decision comes after the World Health Organization announced, on Friday, that “Corona” no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

The organization said that the Corona pandemic, which in more than three years has claimed the lives of “at least 20 million people”, sparked economic chaos and deepened inequality, no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

Experts believe that ending the organization’s classification of Corona as a pandemic will restore life to normal in all countries of the world, including Jordan.

What does termination of defense orders mean

It is noteworthy that the suspension of Defense Law No. 13 of 1992 means the reactivation of all legal texts that were suspended under the Defense Law, the end of all powers granted to the Prime Minister, and he will not be able to issue any new defense order, just as all orders and communications are in accordance with the law. It has become over.

The Jordanian government suspended defense orders earlier, with the exception of four defense orders before the issuance of the royal will, which are defense orders related to indoor bans and wearing masks, Defense Order No. 6 concerned with preserving employees in the private sector that was affected by the Corona pandemic, and Defense Order No. 21 concerned By submitting pleadings remotely in courts and reporting via the Internet, and the defense order related to health centers disclosing Corona cases to the Ministry of Health.

permanent law

The Minister of Government Communication and the official spokesperson for the government, Faisal Al-Shboul, said that the Defense Law is a permanent law according to Article 124 of the Constitution, which is activated in exceptional circumstances, and the government worked to implement it in the narrowest limits, and according to it granted powers to the Prime Minister to issue orders and communications to preserve public health, And facing the repercussions that the Kingdom experienced during the Corona pandemic, according to what was reported by the Jordanian News Agency, “Petra”.

He said that the Jordanian Council of Ministers decided, in its session, on Sunday, to recommend the suspension of the law after more than three years of its implementation, after the recent declaration of the World Health Organization regarding the Corona pandemic, as it is no longer a global emergency.

And he indicated that the Jordanian economy was affected during the Corona pandemic, like other global economies, by the economic repercussions left by the pandemic, indicating that defense orders and communications issued during the pandemic contributed to supporting the private sector to maintain its continuity and sustainability and preserve the rights of its workers, indicating that all sectors in Jordan Since late 2021, it has started to gradually recover.

How did the government use defense orders?

For his part, legal expert Laith Nasraween said that Jordan is suspending the defense law

Jordan suspended defense orders that have been in effect since March 17, 2020 for the first time in the history of the Kingdom, as of May 7, after the Jordanian Royal Decree was issued approving the Cabinet’s decision that includes approving the suspension of Defense Law No. (13) of 1992 in all All over the country, as of May 7, 2023.

This decision comes after the World Health Organization announced, on Friday, that “Corona” no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

The organization said that the Corona pandemic, which in more than three years has claimed the lives of “at least 20 million people”, sparked economic chaos and deepened inequality, no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

Experts believe that ending the organization’s classification of Corona as a pandemic will restore life to normal in all countries of the world, including Jordan.

What does termination of defense orders mean

It is noteworthy that stopping the work of Defense Law No. 13 of 1992 means reactivating all legal texts that were suspended under the Defense Law, and the end of all powers granted to the Prime Minister, and he will not be able to issue any new defense order, just as all orders and communications are in accordance with the law. It has become over.

The Jordanian government suspended defense orders earlier, with the exception of four defense orders before the issuance of the royal will, which are defense orders related to indoor bans and wearing masks, Defense Order No. 6 concerned with preserving employees in the private sector that was affected by the Corona pandemic, and Defense Order No. 21 concerned By submitting pleadings remotely in courts and reporting via the Internet, and the defense order related to health centers disclosing Corona cases to the Ministry of Health.

permanent law

The Minister of Government Communication and the official spokesperson for the government, Faisal Al-Shboul, said that the Defense Law is a permanent law according to Article 124 of the Constitution, which is activated in exceptional circumstances, and the government worked to implement it in the narrowest limits, and according to it granted powers to the Prime Minister to issue orders and communications to preserve public health, And facing the repercussions that the Kingdom experienced during the Corona pandemic, according to what was reported by the Jordanian News Agency, “Petra”.

He said that the Jordanian Council of Ministers decided, in its session, on Sunday, to recommend the suspension of the law after more than three years of its implementation, after the recent declaration of the World Health Organization regarding the Corona pandemic, as it is no longer a global emergency.

And he indicated that the Jordanian economy was affected during the Corona pandemic, like other global economies, by the economic repercussions left by the pandemic, indicating that defense orders and communications issued during the pandemic contributed to supporting the private sector to maintain its continuity and sustainability and preserve the rights of its workers, indicating that all sectors in Jordan Since late 2021, it has started to gradually recover.

How did the government use defense orders?

For his part, legal expert Laith Nasraween told Sky News Arabia that the experience of activating defense orders in Jordan was relatively acceptable despite the great challenges it faced, especially with the changes in the forms of government. A government was changed and ministerial reshuffles were made in the other government during the activation of Defense Law No. 13.

Nasraween explained that political rights were not affected much in the presence of these orders. Parliamentary and municipal elections were held during the period in which these orders were activated.

According to Nasraween, defense orders in Jordan began with a comprehensive ban, followed by wearing a muzzle and then distancing, to addressing the economic and social repercussions of the pandemic.

He pointed out that the royal directives were to use defense orders in the strictest limits and not to infringe on freedoms and rights or prejudice personal rights.

Nasraween believes that the defense orders were used at a minimum, and that there are lessons learned from its application, especially since it is the first time that it has been used, and that the current and previous governments have done a good job in implementing it and there was no exaggeration.

And he indicated that there was a departure from the philosophy for which the law was activated “to some extent”, especially with regard to the government extending the implementation of Defense Law No. 28 regarding the imprisonment of the debtor, justifying this by facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic more than facing the pandemic itself.

He added, “However, on the other hand, it is the government’s duty to take into account all affected groups and to provide a helping hand and support to Sky News Arabia. The experience of activating defense orders in Jordan was relatively acceptable despite the great challenges it was marred, especially with the changes in the forms of government. A government and procedure have been changed.” Ministerial reshuffles in the other government during the activation of Defense Law No. 13.

Nasraween explained that political rights were not affected much in the presence of these orders. Parliamentary and municipal elections were held during the period in which these orders were activated.

According to Nasraween, defense orders in Jordan began with a comprehensive ban, followed by wearing a muzzle and then distancing, to addressing the economic and social repercussions of the pandemic.

He pointed out that the royal directives were to use defense orders in the strictest limits and not to infringe on freedoms and rights or prejudice personal rights.

Nasraween believes that the defense orders were used at a minimum, and that there are lessons learned from its application, especially since it is the first time that it has been used, and that the current and previous governments have done a good job in implementing it and there was no exaggeration.

And he indicated that there was a departure from the philosophy for which the law was activated “to some extent”, especially with regard to the government extending the implementation of Defense Law No. 28 regarding the imprisonment of the debtor, justifying this by facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic more than facing the pandemic itself.

He added, “However, on the other hand, it is the government’s duty to take into account all affected groups and to provide them with a helping hand and support.