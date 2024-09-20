Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

A big surprise was witnessed in the stands of Louis II Stadium, during the match between Monaco and Barcelona in the Champions League, and it was not only Barcelona’s loss to Monaco 1-2, but also the presence of basketball legend Michael Jordan (61 years old), who is not a regular football fan, as the former star carefully chooses the games he attends, and he rarely does so.

Jordan made history with basketball, as he won the NBA championship 6 times with the Chicago Bulls, was named the best player of the season 5 times in the North American League, and won the gold medal twice with America. Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time, and many were surprised by his presence in the stands of the match, and many went to him to take memorial photos with him, including Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona Club, and many celebrities in the main box of the match stadium.