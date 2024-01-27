The second day of the World Cup races in Salt Lake City has arrived. Six distances will be held. American Jordan Stolz stole the show again by winning the 500 and 1500 meters a day after his world record in the 1000 meters. Dutch medals went to Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong (silver), Joy Beune and Wesly Dijs (both bronze). Follow the developments above in the live widget.

