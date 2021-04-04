A genius has returned. Between 2015 and 2017, Jordan Spieth seemed to usher in a new era in golf. As Tiger Woods’ star declined, the brilliance of this talented young American grew. Spieth had it all: magic in his hands, great television appeal, buzz among fans and the entire race ahead. For something they nicknamed him The Wonder Boy. When that 2017 he won the British Open in Southport at just 23 years old, no one disputed that the future was his. His third great, after the wonderful doublet of the Augusta Masters and the US Open of 2015, came earlier than Woods had signed (only he and the Tiger also added at least 10 victories in tournaments before the 24) and only by back in the Jack Nicklaus story. He was also the youngest winner of the famous Silver Jug since Seve Ballesteros. A teenager among myths.

And suddenly, the star was fading. Without knowing why, Spieth lost the magic. He stopped playing like angels. He stopped winning. The mystery has lasted almost four years. Until this Sunday, at the Valero Texas Open, Spieth has achieved his 12th victory on the American circuit (PGA), 1,351 days and 83 tournaments after that victory that no one thought would be so far away. The American has prevailed with 18 strokes under par, two ahead of Charley Hoffman. He had already warned of his recovery in several tournaments this year (he was fourth in the Phoenix Open and in the Arnold Palmer tournament and third in Pebble Beach), bordering on a victory that had not smelled for an eternity, but he needed to finish the work, really scream that he had returned. This Sunday he finally took out of the bag some of those majestic blows that made him a benchmark of the circuit, divine in some recoveries and in the putts, brimming with the confidence he had misplaced.

Spieth’s is one of those cases that describe the enormous psychological harshness of golf, a sport that is played with both the hands and the head. Being technically the same player, in physical fullness, something had stopped doing click in the boy’s mind. The one who was number one in the world in 2015 (only 931 days after turning professional) fell to 92 on January 31, his worst position in the ranking since July 2013. With this Sunday’s victory, he will rise to number 38. And he will land at the Augusta Masters, which takes place this week, the first great of the season, reborn and full of spirit to once again dress as a champion of a great. “I have had trust issues. He couldn’t get back to playing well and winning. It has been hard work, I have lowered my head and I have continued working, and now a new stage is opening ”, commented the winner.

Dad Jon Rahm

Spieth’s victory adds spice to a Masters in which world number one Dustin Johnson defends the green jacket and in which bomber Bryson DeChambeau threatens a new show of muscle. Also on the list of favorites is Jon Rahm, who will arrive in Augusta with the happiness of being a father for the first time. At the age of 26, the Basque golfer celebrated on Saturday the birth of his first child, whom he and his wife Kelley Cahill have named Kepa. “3.2kg and 52cm, a pork rind from the north !! Without a doubt, the best moment of my life, ”Rahm said on social media.

The Barrika player will play the Masters without the uncertainty of when his son would be born, since his wife was out of accounts on Monday after the celebration of the first big of the season. The advancement of the birth will allow Rahm to travel to Augusta in a great personal moment, a recipe that in a sport as psychological as golf is usually synonymous with good performances.

