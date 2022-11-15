Accustomed to long concentrations before a World Cup, the Spanish team only has one opportunity to grease the machinery before debuting on November 23 against Costa Rica in Qatar. It will be this Wednesday 17 in Jordan. Luis Enrique’s 26 face the local team in what will be a litmus test for La Roja.

Spain will not only have to convince with goals, but also with play. Jordan is ranked 84th in the FIFA ranking. A very weak team compared to La Roja. The match should serve to bolster the group’s mood before the World Cup begins.

Schedule and where to see the Jordan-Spain



The only preparation match in Spain

It can be followed on TVE’s La 1. RTVE has the television rights to broadcast the national team, so their matches in Qatar will also be open through La 1.

The match will be played at 7:00 p.m. in Amman,

in Spain at 5:00 p.m.. The schedule will be the same with which they will debut on the 23rd against Costa Rica.

possible alignments



Spain’s starting eleven is expected to be the same as the one that starts on his World Cup debut, although Luis Enrique is an unknown quantity. Despite having a group of ‘fixed’ players, the coach is used to playing with the line-up in every game.

Spain’s last game was against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and qualifying for the final four,

bet on the following men: Simon; Carvajal, Guillamón, Pau Torres, Gayá; Rodri, Soler, Koke; Ferran, Sarabia and Morata.