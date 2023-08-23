Max’s solo

If in 2021 Max Verstappen had won his first world championship after a hand-to-hand fight with Lewis Hamilton that lasted until the last lap of the last race, in 2022 the Dutchman staged – for his second world crown – an imperious comeback on Charles’s Ferrari Leclerc after a difficult start. And in 2023 the run-up to the third consecutive world title is leading it in an even different way, putting on track a net domain who annihilated the competition from the very first laps of the first race on the calendar.

The words of Mercedes’ George Russell on the sidelines of the inaugural stage in Bahrain were in fact prophetic, given that he predicted a potentially winning Red Bull in all scheduled races. And after 12 world championship appointments, the Austrian team with British headquarters in Milton Keynes seems to be serious, given that it has collected 100% of the successes and has shattered the record for consecutive victories in the category, which had belonged to McLaren for 35 years in 1988 .

The challenge with Hamilton

Many see Max Verstappen destined to hoard victories and world championship titles, with the third coming at the age of 26, and just as many consider the Dutchman as a serious rival to Formula 1’s most prestigious record, that of world championships won. belonging to Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton at odds of 7.

And just looking back to two years ago, the duel between the Red Bull driver and the English champion from Mercedes will surely be remembered as a memorable challenge between two titans who made and will continue to make history in the category.

But with a Verstappen and a Hamilton for the same car, who would be the fastest? Eddie Jordanthe iconic former team principal of the team of the same name that had its heyday in the 90s, has few doubts: “I think Hamilton will still win some grand prix but he will need some things to align. Lewis has been very strong recently and I was impressed with what he is doing. But Max is at the right point in age, experience, conviction, knowledge, team and he is in a very solid structure. It’s going to take quite a bit of work to get him off the throne. And I believe that on the same car, assuming they are at the same age, between Lewis and Max, the latter would prevailthe 75-year-old from Dublin explained to the podcast Formula for Success.