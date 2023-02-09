According to a statement issued by the Hashemite Charitable Organization, “The Commission conducted the first land convoys to Syria, in continuation of the implementation of the royal directives to send humanitarian aid to the affected brothers following the devastating earthquake.”“.

The statement indicated that the convoy was sent “in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army“.

The convoy consists of “seven locomotives carrying medical, food and relief materials (…) to reach the Jordanian-Syrian border, then they are delivered to the affected areas and distributed to the beneficiaries of the stricken families.”.

On Thursday morning, Jordan sent a military plane loaded with humanitarian aid, which arrived at Aleppo Airport (northern Syria)..

On Wednesday, one of the Royal Jordanian Air Force planes arrived at Damascus airport, carrying medical and humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, the Kingdom sent a military plane carrying humanitarian aid, medical materials, rescue supplies, and 99 search and rescue personnel, accompanied by 5 doctors from the Royal Medical Services, to Syria and Turkey..

According to the authorities, more aid is being prepared to be sent by air and land to the afflicted in Syria and Turkey.

On Monday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II directed his country’s government to provide aid to the families of the victims and the injured in Turkey and Syria, following the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries, killing more than 22,000 people..

The king made a phone call on Tuesday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in which he affirmed “the solidarity and standing of Jordan, the leadership and the people, with Syria in this disaster,” according to an official Syrian statement..

The king affirmed Jordan’s readiness to “provide what is necessary to assist in relief efforts.”