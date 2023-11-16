The Jordanian News Agency, Petra, said that the hospital includes an integrated medical team from all specialties and various medical and therapeutic assistance, to contribute to providing medical and therapeutic services to Palestinian citizens in Nablus.

The Jordanian field hospital consists of seven locomotives, including two operating rooms, two intensive care rooms, and fifteen beds. To perform surgical operations that are transferred and evacuated to the hospital, in addition to a laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, dental clinic, and sterilization room.

Petra said that sending the field hospital to Nablus comes as a continuation of the efforts provided by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the people in the West Bank.

The Jordanian army confirmed the continued operation of the remaining hospitals and other surgical stations, namely the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, the surgical station in Jenin, and the surgical station in Ramallah.