Today, Thursday, the municipality of the Jordanian capital, Amman, hung a Jordanian flag 2,132 meters long in a city street to celebrate the first centenary of the kingdom’s founding, and in an effort to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

The long Jordanian flag was hung on 60th Street in the upscale Abdoun district in the western part of Amman. It is 2,132 meters long and six meters wide.

“We seek to enter the Guinness world with the longest Jordanian flag throughout history, to be the longest flag in the world,” said the city’s deputy director for social development at the Greater Amman Municipality, Hatem Al-Hamlan.

He referred to a “political symbolism” worn by the number 2132, as the number 21 for the year 1921 symbolized the date of Prince Abdullah’s first announcement at that time “the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan”, while “32 is (the second of March, and it symbolizes the date of his arrival in the city of Amman.”

The flag begins at the beginning of Sixty Street with the red triangle and the seven-pointed star in the middle, with the gradation of colors from top to bottom, black, white and green, along the street.

Al-Hamlan pointed out that the Amman Municipality made the flag in cooperation with private institutions in an effort to enter the Guinness Book, in conjunction with the Kingdom’s celebration of the country’s centenary and coinciding with Flag Day on April 16th.