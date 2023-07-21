Jordan Schwartz, executive vice president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), during an interview in Panama City, on July 18. Eliezer Ruiz (IDB)

Governments in Latin America will have to invest in infrastructure suitable for extreme weather conditions while keeping up with technology, says Jordan Schwartz (New Haven, 57), executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The multilateral held one of its largest events this week, PPP Americas 2023, which brought together 250 people from the public and private sectors to promote public-private partnerships (PPPs).

“We are seeing a growing need for infrastructure that protects us from environmental catastrophe,” Schwartz told EL PAÍS, during the event at a hotel in Panama City. “This is going to be an issue that we are going to face more and more as a region,” she adds.

Ask. According to data from the IDB itself, Latin America is the region of emerging economies with the most private sector participation in infrastructure. What remains to be done in terms of public-private partnerships (PPPs)?

Answer. Since the early 1990s, the provision of infrastructure in Latin America has worked differently from other middle-income regions. After the debt crises of the 1980s, there was a wave of privatizations and concessions in ports, water treatment and power plants, among others. What we are seeing now is a level of digitization in almost all areas of infrastructure. The challenge is the level of technology, the complexity of managing that technology, keeping it updated and being able to access the information it generates, such as consumption patterns. Buildings are getting smarter. Roads are being built with sensors to control the movement of traffic. This complexity of infrastructure service provision is accelerating and is likely to underlie the pressure we are seeing from governments to bring the private sector into areas where they have not done so before.

Q. Historically, PPPs in Latin America have been used mainly in electrification and highways. What are the sectors that need more investment now?

R. The region is quite varied, each country having its own particular social and economic needs. Having said that, we see a huge wall of demand for infrastructure that addresses flood management and flood protection, availability of water resources and everything related to hydrology. Either capturing the flow of rivers or capturing the melting of glaciers for hydroelectric dams. We must also include modern approaches to turbine storage and efficiency because the underlying water resources are dwindling. We are seeing a growing need for infrastructure that protects us from environmental catastrophe. This is going to be an issue that we are going to face more and more as a region.

Q. PPPs face skepticism from the public, after some corruption scandals. How can you guarantee a clean process?

R. We have to work with our governments to make sure that we are committed to a transparent process from start to finish. That’s not just rhetoric, it’s very specific to the competition and the way bidding is done. It refers to the public information that is available around the primary criteria for the selection of companies, the prices that are being paid to contractors, the ability to audit construction engineering. There is a characteristic of PPPs that is different from public procurement, and that is that the company responsible for operating and maintaining the asset over time is part of a consortium that built the asset. Therefore, there should be an incentive to build assets that last the entire life of what is traditionally a long-term contract. And I should mention that we have found that the role of the communities where the infrastructure is being built is unequivocally central.

Q. What about the infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions? What are the projects that the region needs the most?

R. The issue of emissions and, therefore, efficiency in the use of energy, has permeated almost all of our projects in recent years. Even road projects. Asphalt quality and off-gassing has become an important issue, for example. It is integrated into the specifications of the road projects that we are financing. I think we are going to see efficiency and emissions reduction built into an increasing number of projects, particularly those that will rely on financing from multilateral development banks or even commercial bond financing. Financing providers who seek to demonstrate that they are contributing to sustainable development rather than what is most convenient.

Q. How should a government choose or prioritize in which sector to invest?

R. Governments are turning more and more towards considering social and environmental aspects to prioritize their investments. The methodologies on how to do it are more complex because not everything can be monetized. Biodiversity, for example, cannot really be monetized. We can monetize emissions reductions, but we would have to put a price on carbon and we haven’t yet reached an agreement on what the carbon price should be and we don’t have functioning carbon markets yet. Very often, these factors require a qualitative judgment. Where do we prioritize social impacts? What social impacts do we prioritize if the Government does not have enough money to build everything it wants to build? What are the social needs we want to alleviate? The IDB emphasizes access for the poor, sustainability and the low environmental footprint of the investment, as well as the economic and financial return. Are we addressing a global public good, such as emissions reduction, or a local public good, such as port access to service? That is where the design of the project structure has become more complicated.