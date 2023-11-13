Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during a press conference in the US in 2022 | Photo: Freddie Everett/US Department of State/Public Domain

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman al Safadi, emphasized in an interview with the Jordanian state broadcaster Al Mamlaka this Monday (13) that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is the result of “decades of barbaric and illegal occupation “. Safadi reiterated that “Hamas is not just a group of fighters, but an idea and a doctrine that cannot be eliminated by military means.”

According to al Safadi, “Hamas did not create the conflict, but the conflict created Hamas.” He urged the international community to “address the roots of the conflict”, highlighting that presenting an “alternative idea” would be more effective than trying to “annihilate an idea with bombs”.

Safadi argued that the solution to the conflict involves offering Palestinians a convincing alternative that respects “their rights to freedom and a dignified state”. He also accused Israel of working to “deepen the occupation instead of ending it”, contradicting “international agreements, references and laws”.

Furthermore, the Jordanian minister recalled that “the world” is against the terrorist group and urged those who wish to avoid “repetitions of wars in the region” to address the “roots of the barbaric and illegal occupation”.

Jordan has already announced the evacuation of 69 Jordanian citizens who were trapped in the Palestinian enclave. Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah reported that these citizens “managed to cross the Rafah border into Egypt, where they were received by Jordanian embassy staff.” The statement also detailed that the number of Jordanian citizens in the Gaza Strip reaches 640.

Jordan, one of the countries that most denounced Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, has reiterated on several occasions that it will consider “any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from the West Bank” as a “declaration of war”. (With EFE Agency)