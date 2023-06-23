Guatemala faces the first round of the presidential elections this Sunday with the feeling that the political and business leadership that runs the country has eliminated everything that gets in the way: uncomfortable candidates, wayward judges, independent journalists… the conclusion is that 65% of Guatemalans distrust their democracy and only 9% of citizens think that their political rights are fully guaranteed, according to Latinobarómetro.

President Alejandro Giammattei (2020-2024) faces the final stretch of his term after a frustrating period marked by poverty and corruption that began with accusations of bribery from a Russian mining company and ended with the prosecutor in charge of that investigation exiled in the United States . Along with him, in the last four years, at least 30 journalists, prosecutors and judges have had to go into exile with what they wear and eight anti-corruption prosecutors are imprisoned. The most recent case, that of the journalist José Rubén Zamora, who denounced from the pages of The newspaper Giammattei’s bribery scheme, he was sentenced to six years in prison for an alleged crime of money laundering. Jordán Rodas (54 years old, Quetzaltenango) was between 2017 and 2022 Human Rights Attorney (Ombudsman). He is another opponent who pays with his exile in Spain, from where he attends EL PAÍS this Wednesday, the price of having faced Giammattei and the elites that protect him.

Ask. What kind of elections will there be this Sunday?

Answer. We are facing the formalization of an authoritarian regime, without free elections and the consummation of electoral fraud where candidacies have been annulled arbitrarily and the independent press is persecuted. Democracy in Guatemala does not exist and even if the face of who governs changes, the apparatus is committed to maintaining its economic privileges.

Q. Who moves the hand of such a flawed electoral process?

R. It is a business dictatorship that sees the State as loot to continue increasing profits. Most of the candidates have been accomplices of former presidents Otto Pérez Molina (currently in jail), Jimmy Morales or the current president Alejandro Giammattei. They have maintained control of the Executive and other institutions such as Congress, the Court of Justice, the Court of Accounts or the Human Rights Ombudsman, which guarantees them impunity while they are manipulated by the private sector organized around CACIF, the business employer.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

P. Who are part of that business structure?

R.. There are bankers, transnationals, companies dedicated to the exploitation of natural resources…

Q. Why did he have to go into exile?

R. I am an uncomfortable character for the economic and political apparatus because during the five years that I was a Human Rights attorney I acted independently when it came to denouncing abuses. Since then they prevented me from becoming rector of the university and later boycotted my presidential candidacy with Thelma Cabrea. Our candidacy brought together all the discontent and we were probably going to reach the second round and it was not difficult for us to win the presidency. But after seeing the persecution of prosecutor Juan Sandoval, judge Erika Aifán and so many judges and human rights defenders, I had to leave the country because neither my life nor my security are guaranteed in Guatemala.

P. How do you define the candidates at the head of the polls: Edmon Mulet, Sandra Torres and Zury Ríos?

R.. Mulet is against the CICIG [una comisión de Naciones Unidas para luchar contra la corrupción expulsada del país en 2019] and he is a political chameleon to be wary of. He is seriously suspected of buying and selling children during the armed conflict and he has surrounded himself with Jimmy Morales’s people. Sandra Torres is credited with having co-governed with her husband Álvaro Colom and her vice president is an evangelical pastor, something that the constitution prohibits for being a minister of worship. And Zury Ríos is the daughter of the genocidal Efraín Ríos Montt, who, according to the Constitution, is prohibited from running for election precisely because she is the daughter of a dismal character with an important role within the army during the war.

P. The Court of Justice allowed the candidacy of Zury Ríos.

R.. The Constitution prohibits it and four years ago that court vetoed its registration. But then there was a change in the composition with the entry of people like Molina Barreto, who in the previous elections was going to be his vice president, or Luis Rosales, who was his father’s lawyer during the genocide trial, and he changed his position .

Q. The distancing of the population with the elections is total. Of the more than four and a half million young people on the census, only half have registered to vote.

R. It is a reflection of the disappointment with the system and the feeling that we are living an electoral farce that is put into operation every four years. The parties have ceased to be interlocutors between the State and the citizens to become employment companies and profit from public works. At the same time, there is great distrust of the electoral referee, who will be supervised by an electoral court with little credibility.

P. What do you have to watch out for on Sunday?

R.. Part of the fraud may come in the vote count. Digital fraud must not be ruled out to support the official party, Vamos, of Manuel Conde, which does not rise in the polls.

Jordan Rodas, in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

P. What remains of the Guatemalan spring, the protest movement that in 2015 ended the presidency of General Otto Pérez Molina, which aroused so many illusions?

R.. Hope remains that we deserve clean institutions and that we need the support of the international community so as not to legitimize fraudulent elections.

P. What do you think of the imprisonment of journalist José Rubén Zamora?

R. The message to Zamora for investigating corruption has been very forceful. If this has happened to him, what can’t happen to others? Many journalists are in exile and the bottom line is self-censorship. I estimate that about 100 people have had to go into exile. That is why democracy is so weak.

Q. What can the international community do?

R. Approve sanctions between the United States and Europe, just as they articulate sanctions against Russia. It is inconceivable that people who are prohibited from entering the United States can easily reach Brussels or Madrid. Nor should economic sanctions be ruled out for companies that provide oxygen to undemocratic regimes. Because the strategy to end the CICIG, criminalize prosecutors, shut down newspapers and send impartial judges into exile has been financed by the private sector.

Q. What are the political and business elites afraid of?

R. They fear that there will be an independent justice. A justice that one day shone thanks to CICIG and that allowed us to see that no one is above the law. All of this has become a boomerang that returns and operates against all of us who supported it in its day. And we Guatemalans know what they are capable of.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.