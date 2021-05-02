Jordan records Indian cases of Corona

The Jordanian Minister of Health, Firas Al-Hawari, announced at dawn on Sunday that his country had recorded three cases of the Indian variant of the Corona virus “for people who did not travel.”

In statements to the official Al-Mamlaka channel, the minister said that “three cases of the Indian mutant (of Corona virus) have been recorded in Jordan for people who have not traveled.”

He explained that “those infected with the Indian ancestry are in good health.”

Al-Hawari added that “two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa (the city located 23 kilometers northeast of the capital) for people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of metamorphic cases is not necessarily that it came from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction.

It is believed that the Indian variant of the Coronavirus, which has been detected so far in at least 17 countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Germany, is the most contagious and may lead to a reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines, but matters are still unclear.

And Jordan decided last Sunday to stop flights with India.

Other countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from India. In France, they are subject to a mandatory ten-day quarantine after their arrival, while Belgium decided on Tuesday to prevent them from entering.