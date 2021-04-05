Jordan | Prince Hamzah of Jordan, who is under house arrest, does not intend to cut off his connections to the outside world

The Jordanian government accuses the prince of planning a project with foreigners that threatened the stability of the country.

Under house arrest former Crown Prince of Jordan Hamzah bin al-Hussein does not intend to comply with the provisions on disconnection from the outside world.

“I’m not going to obey even if they say I can’t go out, I can’t tweet or otherwise communicate with people and I can’t meet my family,” Prince Hamzah said in a recording released by the opposition on Monday.

This is the latest turn in a chain of events in which the Jordanian administration accuses the prince of planning a project with foreigners that threatened the stability of the country.

It is unclear why the kingdom decided to take action against the prince right now, writes Reuters. In a situation of relatively stable Jordan, high-level political arrests have been rare.

According to Reuters, the prince has in recent weeks visited tribal meetings where the king and his regime have been more openly criticized.

Brother of Prince Hamzah, King Abdullah II has ruled Jordan since 1999, when their father was king Hussein died. Abdullah removed the title of Crown Prince from Hamzah in 2004.

Dissatisfaction among the population has also increased after nine coronavirus patients died after supplemental oxygen depletion at the new state hospital. Negligence was accused of corruption and poor management. The protests were broken down with tear gas, which increased tensions in the country, Reuters reports.

King Abdullah II of Jordan.­

Prince Hamzah went to express his condolences to the home of the victims of the incident, according to authorities, in order to appear superior to the king who had visited the hospital.

The prince has also previously criticized the country’s leadership for, among other things, corruption and harassment.

Authorities according to the royal family, an internal crisis has been tried, but the prince has not been cooperative, says Reuters.

Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi told a news conference on Sunday that the prince had been observed for some time.

The prince said he was under house arrest in two To the BBC with the submitted video over the weekend. In addition, several high-ranking people were arrested in the country, accused of planning a coup attempt.

Authorities said 14 to 16 people have been arrested in connection with the plan. According to the BBC, those arrested include members of the royal family Hassan bin Zaid and former Minister of Economy Bassem Awadallah.

Helsinki Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University Hannu Juusola estimates to HS on Sunday that the house arrest is a testament to both the royal house ‘s concern for the country’ s growing dissatisfaction and the tensions within the court.

Read more: “It is very possible that something is happening” – Jordan’s royal concern about the coup is at least partly justified, says the professor

Dissatisfaction in the country has increased due to, among other things, economic difficulties.

According to Juusola, the criticism has been sharply answered by tightening controls and restricting civil rights. Jordan has an extensive intelligence service that has gained more rights during a coronavirus pandemic.

“Ultimately, it is about Jordan having major unresolved issues and an authoritarian regime. It is feared that part of the royal house will ally with the opposition and, at worst, receive support from outside, ”said Juusola.