He throws his arms up, shouts something at his teammates, runs wildly to the sideline to intercept a ball, throws his arms up again – and waves it away. If you want to see a spectacle, you can’t just keep your eyes on the ball when England plays in this European Championship, you also have to keep an eye on the man who is standing guard in his own penalty area, who keeps giving orders and whose facial expressions and gestures reflect the story of the entire game: Jordan Pickford, 30 years old, goalkeeper.