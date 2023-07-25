McLaren, not just Norris: Piastri is also growing

In the prodigious growth McLaren had in the last three weekends Lando Norris he took the covers. The Briton was in fact able to bring home three consecutive top-5s, including two podiums: thanks to the speed of the MCL60 but also to his qualities as a driver which allow him to always reach the maximum possible goal with the vehicle available.

In Woking they know how to choose their drivers well, and if it weren’t for the unpredictable flop of Daniel Ricciardo it can be said that from 2019 onwards McLaren has always had a competitive couple. No exception this year, because Oscar Plates is demonstrating how the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles weren’t at all random: only for a few unfortunate episodes did the Australian rookie miss out on the podium at Silverstone and Hungary. But above all with young people, results must be distinguished from performance: Eddie knows it well Jordanwho knows a lot about rookies, having launched Michael Schumacher in Formula 1.

Jordan’s words

According to the former Irish team manager, Piastri has all the qualities to undermine Max Verstappen in the future: “The thing that interested me about the Hungarian Grand Prix was this guy. He’s never been on this trail before (actually he had raced in Formula Renault, ed) and the fact that he got to qualify on the second row, to race the way he did, and to race against Max is significant“, these are the words of Jordan a talkSPORT. “You have to be careful where it will go, why I think he has star quality: I’m really excited about this guy, he is one of the riders I would look up to to challenge Max in the future“.

“I know Mark Webber runs it. We saw how he brought it to McLaren: I wouldn’t be surprised if in the future there was a free seat in Red Bull and Piastri went there. Mark brought us this guy from Australia who is a revelation“, continued Jordan, according to which the possibility of grabbing the 2001 class would not allow Red Bull to take Ricciardo back in the event of a divorce from Sergio Perez: “I don’t see them together again. In Red Bull they have had this possibility before, usually they don’t go back, they look a lot to the future“.