According to the company’s disclosure on the Amman Stock Exchange website, this share was determined according to the company’s concession termination agreement signed between the government and the Petroleum Refinery Company, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision.

The company stated in the disclosure that the value of the agreement was determined at the market value by the advisor assigned by the government, which is Chan Oil Investments Company.

In 2022, the profits of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery jumped to more than 105 million dinars ($147.89 million), compared to 52.24 million dinars ($73.58 million) in 2021.

The refinery’s capital is distributed among Jordanians with an acquisition rate of 84.8 percent, Arabs with a percentage of 12.1 percent, and foreigners with a percentage of 3.1 percent.

Individuals own the largest share of the refinery’s capital with 63.33 percent, then the General Social Security Corporation with 20.14 percent, and banks with a 6.86 percent share, while the remaining shares are distributed among institutions, companies, funds and other groups.

It is noteworthy that the petroleum refinery is the only oil refinery in Jordan, located in Zarqa Governorate, and was established in 1956, and it carries out many activities such as refining, storage, transportation, distribution, bottling of liquefied oil gas, supplying aviation fuel, and manufacturing mineral oils.