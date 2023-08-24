Psychologist and former professor at the University of Toronto Jordan Peterson will be required to undergo a re-education program due to his posts on social networks. The decision to place Peterson in this program came from the Council of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) and was ratified by a court decision published on Wednesday (23).

Peterson’s posts, which are mostly published on the X/Twitter social network, are mostly in defense of freedom of expression, against gender ideology and about the psychologist’s concerns about medical interventions for gender transition in minors.

The board took issue with Peterson’s posts, which gained significant attention in conservative circles and free speech groups. The board said the professor’s posts and statements “undermine public trust in the profession” and could potentially “raise doubts about his ability to fulfill his responsibilities as a psychologist”.

Earlier this year, Peterson claimed on X/Twitter that the CPO had required him to undergo “social media communication retraining.”

Peterson then filed an appeal, challenging the professional body’s authority to regulate his online comments. However, the Ontario Divisional Court rejected his request on Wednesday, ruling that the board’s decision is within its jurisdiction and “does not infringe on his freedom of expression.”

After the publication of the news, the psychologist received the support of hundreds of people who went to protest in front of the headquarters of the CPO. Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre also backed him, saying the council’s actions represented “authoritarian excess”.

In a tweet, Peterson expressed his position before the verdict was announced, stating that “I stand by what I said and did, and I wish them the best of luck in their continued pursuit. They will need it.”

He also stated his intention to document the process, videotaping all mandatory re-education hearings and courses and sharing them unedited on YouTube.

“If you think you have the right to free speech in Canada, you are delusional,” said the professor.

The re-education program, as stipulated by the board, requires Peterson to work with specific consultants to review and reflect on his professional conduct in public statements. He must also complete a coaching training program within six months. The cost of this program would be borne by Peterson himself.