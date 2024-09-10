About 5,115,219 Jordanian men and women registered in the final records of electoral districts in Jordan are eligible to participate in these elections, which reflects their interest in effective participation in political life, according to what was reported by the Jordanian News Agency “Petra”.

The total number of polling and sorting centres, which include 18 electoral districts, is 1,649 centres, where 5,843 ballot boxes will be distributed, while 95 centres out of the total centres have been equipped to be suitable for people with disabilities.

The electoral district system divided the Kingdom into 18 local electoral districts, in which candidates obtain 97 seats, while the candidate lists compete within a general electoral district at the Kingdom level for 41 seats, bringing the total number of seats in the next parliament to 138 seats.

697 male and female candidates are competing for the general list seats, including 505 males and 192 females, while 937 male and female candidates are competing for the local constituency seats, including 747 male candidates and 190 female candidates.

Ballot boxes will close at exactly 7:00 pm, without any extension, in accordance with the House of Representatives Election Law No. 4 of 2022, and the counting will begin immediately after the ballot boxes are closed, while the results will be announced within 48 hours after the ballot boxes are closed.