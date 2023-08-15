Hamilton icon like Beckham

“Lewis Hamilton is absolutely global and can do what he wants. His image lends itself to being recognized and what he has done follows in the footsteps of what David Beckham, for example, who moved from Great Britain to Europe to Asia and is now synonymous with United. Hamilton is at a time in his life where he has achieved such greatness, with dignity, with style and with integrity that everything he decides to try his hand at from music to fashion takes on a certain importance“.

This is the opinion of Eddie Jordan to the microphones of Talksports on the fact that Lewis Hamilton is now a global icon that transcends the sport he practices, a process also followed in the past by another English sportsman who has become famous throughout the world, namely David Beckham (which also took advantage of another ‘flywheel’ such as the marriage with the Spice Girl Victoria Adams now known by all as Victoria Beckham).

Jordan wants Hamilton in Ferrari

For years, a great workhorse of the former Irish team manager has been that of to see Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of a Ferrari one daya scenario that would represent the worthy epilogue for the career of a great F1 driver like the driver from Stevenage who is currently the most successful in the history of the Circus.

“I think if there was an opportunity to go anywhere it should go to Ferrari, because every great champion should race with a team like Maranello that exudes style and greatness. I don’t want it to become ‘bland and stale’ after this long career at Mercedes. It’s the same reason why, like Niki Lauda, ​​I advised him to leave McLaren to go to Mercedes. A team change that was also a boost of energy for Hamilton “. Jordan added that he would like to see Hamilton in a red tracksuit just as David Beckham dressed in the white shirt of another football reality that exudes style and greatness like Real Madrid.