Amman (AFP)

A goalless draw forced itself on the match between the Jordanian national football team and its guest, North Korea, at Petra Stadium in Amman. This match is part of the preparations of the two teams to participate in the decisive round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The two teams will play a second friendly match on Thursday at Amman International Stadium.

The Jordanian national team is preparing to face Kuwait on September 5 in Amman and Palestine on September 10 in Malaysia in the first two rounds of the decisive round of the Asian qualifiers, while the North Korean national team is preparing to face Uzbekistan and Qatar.

The Jordanian national team played its first international match under the leadership of Moroccan coach Jamal Al-Salami, who took over the task after his compatriot Hussein Ammouta, who moved to coach the Emirati Al-Jazira team.

The draw for the decisive round placed Jordan in Group Two alongside South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Palestine and Bahrain, while the draw placed North Korea in Group One alongside Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan, the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.