Today, Thursday, the Jordanian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 8,300 new cases of the new Corona virus, during the past twenty-four hours.

This is the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, despite the measures and restrictions imposed by the Kingdom a few days ago after the increase in infections.

The total number of injuries rose to 457,151 cases.

The Jordanian government also reported, in the media summary issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health, that 63 new deaths had been detected. This brings the total deaths to 5169.

The summary added that the rate of positive examinations for this day reached about 15.36%.

The Ministry of Health called on everyone to adhere to defense orders, and to follow preventive measures, especially wearing masks, and not holding gatherings of more than 20 people, in addition to following up on the awareness campaigns that it launched in partnership with a number of ministries and agencies to prevent Corona infection and register to take the vaccine against the virus.