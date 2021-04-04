The Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, confirmed today, Sunday, that he has monitored contacts with foreign parties to choose the most appropriate time to undermine the security of the homeland.

The Jordanian News Agency (Petra) quoted Safadi as saying, in a press conference today, that “a comprehensive joint investigation has been conducted over a long period of time on the activities and movements of Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah, and other persons targeting homeland security. And its stability ».

He added that «this paralleled the activities of Prince Hamzah with the clans to incite them and push them to move in activities that would harm national security».

Safadi emphasized that “the security services monitored a person with links to foreign security services communicating with the wife of Prince Hamzah, and offering her to secure a plane immediately to get out of Jordan to a foreign country.”

He added, “Prince Hamzah broadcast two recorded messages in Arabic and English, in another attempt to distort the facts and to arouse domestic and foreign sympathy.”

He pointed out that “these movements were controlled and besieged, and the state agencies were able to destroy them in their infancy.”

Safadi stressed that “Jordan’s security takes precedence over any consideration, and investigations are still ongoing and will be dealt with according to the legal path.”

He explained that «the security services have raised their recommendation to King Abdullah II to refer these activities to the State Security Court, and the king preferred to start the conversation with Prince Hamzah in a narrow context».

Safadi confirmed that “those around Prince Hamzah used to communicate with bodies that classify themselves as opposition,” indicating that the number of the arrested persons ranged between 14 and 16 other than in the name of Awad Allah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.