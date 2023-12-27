“A breath of fresh air”

A nightmare start and then the rebirth with the arrival of the updates: the McLaren he had put his hand forward during the presentation by underlining that in the first races Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would have to suffer, but no one would have ever imagined that in numerous weekends the papaya-colored team would clearly be the second force on the track.

Fast circuits proved to be the ideal hunting ground for McLaren who were more than effective in Great Britain, Belgium, Japan and Qatar. It is no coincidence that it arrived in Lusail Oscar Piastri's victory in the Sprint and who knows how the race would have gone if Lando Norris hadn't made two mistakes in Q3 which resulted in the cancellation of both timed times due to failure to respect the track limits.

Eddie Jordan, podcast host Formula For Successgave credit to the men led by Andrea Stella: “As I have criticized some choices made by McLaren in the past, I must admit that in 2023 the Woking team has been a nice breath of fresh air – the words of the former team manager – in 2024 I believe that McLaren will surprise many“.

The Irishman was impressed by the performance of rookie Oscar Piastri: “For me Oscar Piastri was sensational – he added – Keeping up with a talent like Lando Norris as a rookie is truly remarkable because we know how fast Norris is. To achieve this he certainly had a particularly well balanced car at his disposal. Perhaps Piastri is a little too hard on himself in terms of self-criticismbut it's always positive to see a driver who is honest and strict towards himself.”