by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey-Ferrari, the wedding that never happened

There were spring days when Adrian Newey he was closer than ever to Ferrari. The interest was clearly mutual and has never been denied: the British admitted that Maranello is the most important brand in the world, while Frederic Vasseur has always recognized the designer’s genius.

The marriage between the two parties, however, did not take place, because a difference of opinion emerged that went beyond the technical discussion: it touched on organizational areas (overlapping with roles and tasks already assigned) and also financial ones, if it is true that Newey in his “yes” to Aston Martin gave extreme importance to that 2.5% of the team’s shares.

Jordan’s words

That’s not to say that the talks with Ferrari weren’t advanced. They were, but they found an insurmountable obstacle, while Lawrence Stroll was the first to exploit theimpasse to put on the indicator and bring home the overtaking. With these words to Formula for SuccessNewey Eddie’s manager Jordan he summarized the negotiation: “The fact that I haven’t worked with Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso yet was important to see what would happen. Obviously we discussed it at length with Ferraribut Aston Martin and Fernando have given what Adrian believes to be the essence of his challenges. He wanted to take a team from the top five to the top, as he did with Red Bull. One important aspect is that Lawrence gave him an equity stake, a position of total responsibility and control, a position on the board of directors. It is clear that this is very different from what he had previously”.

“I can imagine and assume that it is a very similar team to the one he was in when he joined Red Bull.“, continued the Irishman. “It was a top five team, just like Aston Martin is, with a great vision and a great ambition from the owner: Didi (Mateschitz, ed.) and Lawrence are very similar types of people, very successful entrepreneurs who have a great mindset, passion, belief and total devotion to success. I think this is what Adrian will instill in Aston Martin over time”.