The lifting of restrictions came on the heels of a decline in COVID-19 infections in the country, which experienced an outbreak of the Omicron mutant earlier this year.

In a statement, Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh attributed this measure to “the improvement of the epidemiological situation and to achieving a balance between health requirements and economic and social considerations.”

The first of these measures is “allowing entry and presence in open spaces without requiring the wearing of a mask, using the full capacity of restaurants and halls, and operating the facilities at their full capacity.”

It was also decided to “hold, organize and participate in all forms of internal and external gatherings, including Rahman’s tables and Ramadan tents.”

The government also decided to “allow the establishment of prayer in mosques and places of worship according to their absorptive capacity and without restricting the distances of separation, with the obligation to wear a muzzle.”

The performance of collective prayers has been restricted since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in 2020.

In the middle of last month, Jordan canceled the “PCR” nasal swab examination for those coming to the Kingdom, and reduced the isolation period for people infected with the Corona virus to 5 days.

Last week, the Kingdom recorded 28 deaths and 3,171 injuries, which is a small number compared to more than 22,000 injuries recorded in one day in the middle of last month.

About 4.4 million people of Jordan’s population of about ten million people received two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

So far, Jordan has recorded one million and 692 thousand infections, while the number of deaths caused by the virus has reached 14,031.