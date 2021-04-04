Jordan | King’s half-brother criticized Jordan’s leadership for corruption under house arrest – “No one can speak or express their opinion without harassment”

The former Crown Prince told the BBC in a video he was passing that he was not allowed to go out or keep in touch with anyone.

Jordanian former crown prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein has been placed under house arrest. The prince tells the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC with the submitted video.

King Abdullahin the half-brother has previously criticized the country’s leadership for, among other things, corruption and harassment.

The armed forces of a country in the Middle East previously denied that the prince was under house arrest. However, according to the BBC, the armed forces were said to have been ordered to stop actions that threaten the country’s stability and security.

Prince Hamzah has been denied involvement in violations or any conspiracy, according to the BBC.

The prince tells in a video forwarded by his lawyer that he is not allowed to go out, connect with people or meet anyone. He opens with a video that the arrest would be related, for example, to meetings where the prince is said to have been present and where the government of the country has been criticized.

He says he himself is not accused of criticism.

“I am not responsible for the failure, corruption and incompetence of the administration that has prevailed in the administrative structures for the last 15 to 20 years and which has only worsened. Nor am I responsible for people not trusting institutions, ”the prince said.

“A point has been reached where no one can speak or express their opinion without bullying, arrest, harassment and intimidation.”

Jordan has an extensive intelligence service that has gained more rights during a coronavirus pandemic. This has sparked criticism from human rights organizations.

On the ground several high-ranking people were arrested before the prince’s arrest, accused, according to the BBC, of ​​planning a coup attempt. The BBC writes that high-level political arrests are rare in Jordan, one of the main U.S. allies in the Middle East.

American newspaper The Washington Post writes, about 20 people have been arrested. According to the BBC, those arrested include members of the royal family Hassan bin Zaid and former Minister of Economy Bassem Awadallah.

King Abdullah has ruled Jordan since 1999, when his father was king Hussein died.

Qatarilaismedia al-Jazeera writes that King Abdullah had appointed his brother as crown prince only hours after the death of their father. A few years later, the king removed the title.