Jordan | King of Jordan declares on television “rebellion defeated”, Prince Hamzah was reported to be with his family

In Jordan, King Abdullah’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah, criticized the regime. He is allegedly cunning with foreign parties.

Jordanian king Abdullah II gave a television speech to the citizens on Wednesday evening Finnish time. According to the king, his half-brother is a prince To Hamzah bin al-Hussein the associated crisis has been Jordan’s most serious political crisis in decades.

“The challenge of recent days has been the most dangerous for the stability of our country – but it was the most painful for me,” King Abdullah said in a TV speech, according to news agency AFP.

“The uprising has been defeated,” King Adullah said.

In a crisis and in the rebellion, the king meant a chain of events in which the Jordanian administration has accused the prince of planning a project with foreigners that threatened the stability of the country. The prince himself has said he has been placed under house arrest.

Prince Hamzah’s half-brother, King Abdullah II, has ruled Jordan since 1999, when their father’s king Hussein died. Abdullah removed the title of Crown Prince from Hamzah in 2004.

Dissatisfaction among the people has increased since nine coronavirus patients died after supplemental oxygen depletion at the new state hospital. Negligence was accused of corruption and poor management. The protests were broken down with tear gas, which increased tensions in the country.

King Abdullah II of Jordan.­

Prince Hamzah went to offer his condolences to the families of the dead, which was considered a defiance of the king.

Prince Hamzah said he was under house arrest in two To the BBC with the submitted video over the weekend. The prince also criticized the country’s leadership for corruption and harassment.

In addition, several high-ranking people were arrested in Jordan on charges of plotting a coup attempt. Authorities said 14 to 16 people have been arrested in connection with the plan.

On the other hand, on Monday, however, Prince Hamzah assured him of his loyalty to the Jordanian leadership. In his televised speech, King Abdullah assured Prince Hamzah that he was safe and in the company of his family.

The Jordanian royal family announced as early as Monday that the dispute had been settled. Earlier, the family had reported a conciliation procedure to resolve disputes between the royal family.