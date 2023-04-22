He was walking along a path closed to transit inside the archaeological site of Petra, in Jordan, when he slipped and fell from a height of about 30 meters: an Italian tourist, Andrea Sferrazza, died in an accident confirmed by qualified sources locals. It is a thirty-year-old originally from Turin, he was traveling alone. Since spring 2021 he was a resident of London.

He was rescued and taken to Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital, where he died of his injuries. A medical source told Jordanian TV Roya that the young man suffered several fractures and wounds in several parts of his body. The Jordanian authorities have opened an investigation into his death and ordered an autopsy, the family was informed of the facts and put in contact with the Italian embassy in Amman. In Turin Sferrazza lived in the southern area of ​​the city, where his mother, Rita Brandi, still lives, notified by the carabinieri.

His father, Roverto Sferrazza, originally from Agrigento, lives in Asti. Both parents were notified yesterday evening, Friday 21 April, after the accident had occurred in the late afternoon. The family had last reunited in Turin last Christmas.