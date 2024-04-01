Sainz's 2025

In the days immediately following the announcement of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025 in the place of Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard's name seemed close to that of Sauber, which will come under the control of Audi from 2026. As the weeks went by, and especially after the #55's victory in Melbourne two weeks after surgery for appendicitis, Sainz's profile was compared to that of other teams.

Which teams?

In Mercedes to complete a trade with Hamilton, in Red Bull as a possible teammate of Max Verstappen, or even in Aston Martin. In the latter case, however, Sainz will not land as a replacement Fernando Alonso, but as a teammate of his compatriot. A hypothesis he firmly believes in Eddie Jordanfounder of the team that bore his name in F1 from 1991 to 2005.

All-Spanish Aston Martin

In the Formula for Success podcast, this transfer would automatically put the Canadian out of contention Lance Strolldespite the latter being the son of the owner of Aston Martin: “I am very good friends with Carlos' father – he said – and as soon as the race was over I sent him a message to which he responded with another very nice message. At the moment – remember that he started in Toro Rosso – I would say that Red Bull, if they were to lose someone like Max or if they were to replace someone like Perez, have to say that Carlos would be one of the key people. However, Don't be surprised if you see an all-Spanish Aston Martin team next year“.

Jordan believes it

A hypothesis that David Coulthard, also present in the same podcast and who defined this market operation as “uncomfortable” for Stroll, did not particularly believe, but Jordan still insisted: “I tell you that I believe that if there is no place in Red Bull for him, he will join Fernando in Aston Martin – It reaffirmed – this is what I believe. I don't have concrete proof, but it's a gut feeling. Very often my feelings are a little different from those of others. Sometimes I get it right, other times I get it absolutely wrong. But it's a nice sound.”