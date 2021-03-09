Today, Tuesday, Jordan announced the suspension of public education at all levels in schools and universities, after the high daily infections of the new Corona virus.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Muhammad Abu Qadis, said that it had been decided, “in the interest of the health of students and teachers, to suspend face hours and return to distance learning in all schools in the Kingdom for all stages, including kindergartens, from tomorrow morning, Wednesday, until further notice.

Schools and universities reopened in Jordan on February 7 for the first three grades, kindergarten and general secondary only.

Thousands of injuries have been recorded among students and teachers in the last two weeks.

Abu Qudeis added, in a press briefing, that it was also decided to “suspend work in all forms of face education on campus for all higher education institutions, including universities and university colleges, and for all educational and applied courses (…) from tomorrow, Wednesday, until April 1, 2021.”

Since last month, university students ’attendance in attendance has been limited to some university education courses that include the use of laboratories and application, such as medicine and anatomy students.

For his part, Minister of Information and government spokesman Sakher Dudin said that “the developments in the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom call for caution and additional measures to be taken.”

He added that the government “is about to take other precautionary and restrictive measures”, which it will announce within the next two days, stressing that it “did not hope to reach these strict measures.”

On February 24, the government decided to re-impose a curfew on Fridays, due to the high number of daily recorded cases of Covid-19.

The number of daily injuries recorded in the kingdom increased daily this month.

Yesterday, Tuesday, 7,072 cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 442,202 cases.

It also recorded 59 deaths, bringing the total deaths from HIV infection to 5,046 deaths.