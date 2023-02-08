The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization, in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army, began routing relief aid to Syria and Turkey, to relieve the injured and families of the earthquake victims that struck large areas in the two countries..

On Wednesday, two planes carrying relief, food and medical supplies were flown to Turkey and Syria, and the authority will start running land convoys successively during the coming days to all the affected areas in Syria, in addition to sending another plane to the affected areas in Syria..

For its part, the authority said that it continues to send aid to the Syrian and Turkish regions affected by the series of earthquakes that struck the two countries, noting that the authority continues to receive cash and in-kind donations by establishing an emergency room to receive donations.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, had a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in which he offered his condolences to the earthquake victims, expressing solidarity and the support of Jordan, the leadership and the people, with Syria in this disaster, and the resulting great loss of life and property, and its readiness to provide what is needed. Needed to assist in relief efforts.