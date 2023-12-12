by VALERIO BARRETTA

Jordan's offer to Senna

In a few months, 30 years will have passed since that unfortunate weekend in Imola, in which Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton died first Seine then, a day later. Returning to that May 1st, one wonders about the future of Magic in Formula 1. And perhaps it is done in a selfish way, as if only a driver had died at Tamburello and not a person with his life goals, which could have been achieved even without a steering wheel in hand.

Senna had just turned 34 and had certainly started thinking about his future in Formula 1: stay in Williams, move to Ferrari? And then, what to do after retirement? One hypothesis was to manage a team: he also had an offer to take over 50% of Jordan, as we revealed to you. Who made that proposal to him – Eddie Jordan – added some details regarding an agreement that would have seen the three-time world champion in the role of driver-owner.

Jordan's words

“The only driver I thought about doing business with was Senna. I never lost contact with him, he was the kind of person who always wanted to know who was doing what. Me and Marie (his wife, ed.) we told ourselves we shouldn't have partners, because they only caused problems. Ayrton however was a different case: I went to him, who was clearly unhappy with some things that were happening in some teams. Finally I said to him, 'Look, why don't you consider owning and managing a team, taking my place?”“.

“I offered him 50% of the Jordan Grand Prix for free, which was a very impressive sum at the time, but on the condition that he drive for the next two years and bring enough money to finance it for that period.“, has continued. “In 1994, at the beginning of the season, we found ourselves discussing this particular topic. We all know what happened to him at Williams, it was very sad. Would it ever happen? Who can say, we don't know. But we were very close in terms of agreeing on the numbers, on the structure, on who was going to do what“.