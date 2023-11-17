Al-Qaisi said, in media statements on Thursday, that demand for tourist sites has declined by 40 percent since the start of the war, and reservations for tourist restaurants have also declined by 60-70 percent, according to data received from the most visited tourist sites such as Petra, in addition to data issued by tourism associations.

According to what the Jordanian minister stated, 23 charter flights and 26 ship trips to Aqaba have been canceled since the start of the war, until the end of the year.

Al-Qaisi said that these cancellations cause losses to hotel establishments, in addition to tourist group reservations, which include conference and party tourism programs, restaurant reservations, and daily-use facilities.

He pointed out that the latest bulletin of the Central Bank stated that Jordanian tourism income amounted to 4.5 billion dinars, until the end of last October, when the number of visitors, according to Ministry of Interior data, reached 5.5 million visitors, stressing that these numbers are excellent, and exceeded the ministry’s target.

He added that a team was formed headed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and the membership of a number of representatives of the tourism sector, specifically the Association of Hotels and Tourism and Travel Agents, in addition to representatives of Public Security, the Interior and Foreign Affairs, the Department of Antiquities, the Tourism Promotion Authority, the Petra Development Region Authority and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, in order to deal with all matters. Updates related to the tourism sector, indicating that the committee will hold its meetings periodically and is in permanent session.

He pointed out that the Ministry continues to participate in all international tourism exhibitions and intensifies media activity, as is happening in the global tourism market in London, revealing that a follow-up committee has been formed to study the economic impact of the decline in the number of tourists from the Ministry of Tourism, the General Organization for Social Security, the Development and Employment Fund, and the Central Bank.