Steven Bergwijn and Josip Sutalo have started Ajax's last training before Saturday's home match against PSV. The captain and defender missed the away match against Heracles Almelo last Saturday because they were not fit. Jordan Henderson will start from kick-off, John van 't Schip said during the press conference.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
2:25 PM
