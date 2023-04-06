Schumacher vs Hamilton: an ‘infinite’ duel

In the most emblematic records of Formula 1, until a few years ago it seemed incredibly difficult to achieve a record like that of the highest number of world titles won by a single driver, which until 2020 belonged to Michael Schumacher. The German, in a career that began in 1991 and ended definitively in 2012 (with a ‘pause’ from 2007 to 2009) was in fact able to conquer seven world championshipshowever being equaled in 2020 by Lewis Hamilton. With the subsequent dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the Englishman has for now lost the opportunity to surpass Schumacher’s record, with a goal that seems difficult to achieve both for Mercedes’ critical moment and for the age of the number 44, born in 1985 and no longer very young for the category.

The virtual challenge

In the various comparisons that have arisen between the talents of Schumacher and that of Hamilton, a question has often arisen which is difficult to answer: who was the bigger of the two? A question made especially complicated by the two incomparable eras that the two drivers lived through, with single-seaters with different characteristics if not for a brief interlude spent together on the starting grid. Yet one of the most curious answers came from the owner of the team that made Schumacher’s debut in 1991, when the German was hurriedly called to replace Bertrand Gachot, who was under arrest in Great Britain for using pepper spray in a fight with a taxi driver: Eddie Jordan.

Jordan’s opinion

In an interview given to OLBGthe Irish entrepreneur has in fact expressed his own opinion on this ‘challenge’, surprising the enthusiasts: “Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher belonged to different eras in their heyday – has explained – I would hate to see them fight because they would be fireworks. Schumacher would put his elbows out more than Hamilton, but Lewis has that extra control. If it were six races, and if both were driving the same car, I’d say the situation would be 3-3. I dare to say that Hamilton could beat Schumacher“.

The options for Hamilton

Returning instead to current events, and thus ignoring the virtual duel with Schumacher, Jordan also stated that there would still be an opportunity for Hamilton to defeat Verstappen and reach the coveted eighth title, however doing so with a team that made him almost unbeatable Schumacher himself: “Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrariand Ferrari needs Lewis Hamilton – he added – Lewis should be looking to go to another championship winning team, but the question is who will step aside? Red Bull would not ditch Sergio Perez for Hamilton as he seeks to encourage drivers who have passed through his teams to try to reach the top, as Max Verstappen has done. Hamilton is a McLaren man, but I don’t see him going back there because of the position they are in. The only other places I see Hamilton are Ferrari or Mercedes. There is currently no signed contract and Toto Wolff has said if it was Hamilton he would have considered leaving. What I would think if I were Hamilton: Am I really loved here? What’s happening to Mercedes? I’m not as involved as I used to be. I don’t know Wolff’s point of view on the situation, but I believe when he says he wants Hamilton to stay. But Mercedes is not good enough for Hamilton.”