Al-Mamlaka TV said, “The government of Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh submitted its resignation on Sunday after completing the twentieth parliamentary elections.”

It is customary after every parliamentary election held every 4 years for the government to submit its resignation to the Jordanian monarch, who then assigns a new prime minister to form a new government.

The elections were held under a new law passed in January 2022, which allocated 41 seats to parties in an attempt to give impetus to political action.

The government of diplomat and lawyer Bisher Al-Khasawneh (55 years old) was formed on October 12, 2020.