And the General Security stated, in a statement, that “all investigations, criminal evidence, and the results of samples taken from the crime scene confirmed that the terrorist killed in the raid, on Monday morning, is the same shooter, and the killer of Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeh.”



And she confirmed that “all the information that was reached indicated the existence of a terrorist criminal agreement that they had arranged for each of them to play the role required of him, as last Thursday evening a group of them set fire to tires in the public street and closed it, while the slain terrorist and his older brother were assigned the task of shooting at men.” General Security, as soon as they arrived to deal with the riots, which was implemented on the ground and matched all data, descriptions, and locations at the crime scene.

The Directorate indicated that “the weapon used by the terrorist today during the raid, in which three security personnel were killed and five injured, was identical to the samples taken from the crime scene of Brigadier General Al Dalabeh’s murder, after they were matched by a technician at the forensic laboratory through technical examinations that leave no room for doubt, which proved that they are of the same nature.” The weapon used in the Dalabeh killing incident.

And she emphasized that “the security force that carried out the raid this morning was highly qualified and efficient and worked for long hours to arrest all the wanted persons, and neutralize the killer in complex circumstances that accompanied the raid, and the killer tried to exploit it by being in a residential area and moving him between adjacent houses, with children inside.” And women, in addition to an attempt by neighbors to obstruct the work of the force, and disable it until the force was able to neutralize, isolate and kill him, despite his intense firing towards them and his preparation with large quantities of ammunition.

She concluded by saying:The Directorate of Public Security, when three of its best youths who sacrificed their lives for the homeland in defense of its security and the security of its citizens, presenting the most expensive and cheap money for the sake of this, regretted the exit of poisoned trumpets on social media to question and weave false narratives, and the blood of its martyrs has not yet dried.