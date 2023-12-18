In Formula 1, cases of a team achieving success a few years after its debut on the track are not uncommon. Mercedes and Red Bull, for example, achieved this in four and five years respectively. But, as is known, they inherited the structures of pre-existing teams and are the last step in a journey that involved Stewart and Jaguar on the one hand, Tyrrell, Bar, Honda and Brawn GP on the other (the latter winning in the only year in Formula 1).

However, in the recent history of the Circus, there is a team that came close to achieving the feat starting from scratch. This is the case of Jordan: born in 1991, owner Eddie's team constantly grew in competitiveness until it won its first race in 1998 (at Spa, even with the Damon Hill-Ralf Schumacher double), and played for the title in 1999. Credit goes to Heinz-Harald Frentzen who won at Magny-Cours, Monza and also led the Nürburgring GP (with Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine out of the fight for the top) before an electronic problem stopped his 199. Bringing home another success in the third to last race of the year, the German would have gone toe-to-toe with McLaren and Ferrari, and maybe we would have seen a different story.

Jordan's words

For Eddie Jordan, HHF was not the strongest driver he ever had, but the most underrated: “It's unfair to say who was the fastest driver I ever had, because Jordan had some shitty cars and some amazing ones. For what Hill has given us in terms of skills, knowledge of how to win, structure and mentality, to the question 'Who has had the most influence on you, giving you motivation and a good path to follow?' I would answer Hill without a doubt, even if maybe he wasn't the fastest rider we've had. In terms of pure speed there are several, I might say Bertrand Gachot and Eddie Irvine“, these are his words in the podcast Formula for Successco-hosted with David Coulthard.

Jordan, who at the express request of the Scotsman excluded Michael Schumacher, added: “Then there's Frentzen, who he was the most underrated driver we ever had. She had the ability to do incredible things. When Schumacher and Frentzen were in the same car (they were part of Mercedes' Group C among the Prototypes, ed.), Heinz-Harald was as fast as Michael and in most cases even faster. Watching his performance in (in Formula 1, ed.) he didn't have that total self-confidence that I believe a rider needs to have to be a world champion. Although Frentzen finished third in a World Cup with Jordan, he couldn't have gone any further. It's also true that we could have given him a better car, and that Williams gave him little confidence: he and Patrick Head didn't get along very well, it's a shame that he only won one race at Grove, his results were too low to the talent he had“.