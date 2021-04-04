Jordan | Former Crown Prince’s house arrest tells of Jordan’s unresolved problems, says Middle East research professor

King Abdullah II’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein, told of his house arrest on Sunday in a video submitted to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In Jordan The house arrest of the former Crown Prince tells of both the royal house’s concern for the country’s growing dissatisfaction and the tensions within the court, says a professor of Middle Eastern research at the University of Helsinki Hannu Juusola.

“There is a significant development in the relatively stable situation in Jordan, with a person in such a high position being arrested and others detained,” says Juusola.

In a video provided by his lawyer, the prince says he is not allowed to go out, connect with people, or meet anyone. He opens with a video that the arrest would be related, for example, to meetings where the prince is said to have been present and where the government of the country has been criticized.

In the video, the prince denies participating in the violations or any kind of conspiracy.

According to Juusola, Prince Hamzah as a person does not represent a great danger to the power of the royal house. The prince has been quite aloof since the king removed his crown prince title in 2004.

Prior to the prince’s arrest, several high-ranking people were arrested in the country, accused by the BBC of planning a coup attempt.

American newspaper The Washington Post writes that a total of about 20 people have been arrested. According to the BBC, those arrested include members of the royal family Hassan bin Zaid and former Minister of Economy Bassem Awadallah.

Dissatisfaction the country has grown due to, among other things, economic difficulties.

The King’s House’s concern about the coup is therefore at least partly justified, Juusola estimates.

“It’s very possible that something is going on. There is a great deal of dissatisfaction in the country, and it has spread to those districts whose support has been important to the royal house. ”

According to Juusola, the criticism has been sharply answered by tightening controls and restricting civil rights. Jordan has an extensive intelligence service that has gained more rights during a coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Juusola says it is known that Prince Hamzah and other detainees have been in contact with the opposition. He said there have also been hints of links to neighboring countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. However, possible connections are so far only rumors.

“Ultimately, it is about Jordan having major unresolved issues and an authoritarian regime. It is feared that part of the royal house will ally with the opposition and, at worst, receive support from outside, ”Juusola says.

“If there were an opposition that would join forces between the dissatisfied, it would be dangerous for the royal house.”

King Abdullah has ruled Jordan since 1999, when he and Prince Hamzah’s father, King Hussein died. Spouse of the deceased king and mother of Prince Hamzah Noor described on Twitter the allegations against her son as “malicious slander”.

Jordanian the situation has been considered stable in the sense that there have been no sudden changes of power in the country. The international community and neighboring regions have agreed that the situation in the country should also be kept stable.

According to Juusola, the possible instability in Jordan would be reflected above all in the situation between Israel and Palestine.

“In addition, within the Middle East, when a spark sets in motion, it easily spreads to other countries. That is why Jordan’s stability is also important in US politics, for example, ”says Juusola.

“On the other hand, the fall of the Jordanian royal family has been predicted for decades, but it has always remained upright.”

Home arrest news since then, several Middle Eastern countries, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the United States have expressed their support for King Abdullah.

According to Juusola, the support for the king is not surprising.

“It shows how much fear is instable within Jordan. At the same time, we want to cut off the wings from rumors that Saudi Arabia, for example, is involved. ”