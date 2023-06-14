Since the beginning of this year, Jordan has witnessed some improvement in tourism revenues and expatriate remittances, which affect the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier, previous Central Bank data showed that remittances from Jordanian expatriates declined by 2.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, to 587 million dinars ($828 million), compared to the same period in 2022.

Tourism revenues in Jordan amounted to 4.1 billion dinars (about $5.8 billion) in 2022, an increase of 110 percent compared to 2021, according to data issued by the Central Bank.

The World Bank had expected that Jordan’s economic growth rate during the current year 2023 would reach 2.4 percent, and that this rate would stabilize for the next two years 2024 and 2025.

In March, Standard & Poor’s Global credit rating agency affirmed Jordan’s sovereign credit rating at B/B+, and confirmed that Jordan is moving forward with reforms aimed at boosting investment, expanding the tax base and targeting corruption, expecting to reduce financial imbalances in the coming years.