Al-Safadi added in a press conference with his German counterpart that the war would have serious consequences, and called for protecting the region from the danger of its expansion.

He said, “All indications are that the worst is coming… and the disaster resulting from the war will have serious and long consequences.”

He continued, “The decision to stop the war rests with Israel, not Jordan… and stopping the war must be a goal for which all international efforts unite.”

Fears of the expansion of the conflict also cast a shadow over a meeting held on Thursday in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

In a statement after the meeting, the two sides affirmed the unified position of Jordan and Egypt rejecting the policy of collective punishment, including siege, starvation, or displacement of the residents of Gaza.

In Amman, Al-Safadi said that the Kingdom will confront, by various means, the mass displacement of Palestinians that leads to changes in the demographic or geographical composition of the region.

He said, “Jordan will confront in every way any attempt to displace the Palestinians… I said it before that displacement is a declaration of real war.”

The conflict has raised long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large number of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, that the outbreak of a broader conflict would give Israel the opportunity to implement a policy of displacing Palestinians from the West Bank.

Al-Safadi said, “Jordan will not allow the crisis created by Israel to be displaced to Jordan.”