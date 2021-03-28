Today, Sunday, the Jordanian government decided to extend the night curfew and continue with measures to prevent the holding of Friday prayers and Sunday masses, and to close public parks and sports centers until mid-May, after recording record numbers for the number of infections with the Coronavirus.

“Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh decided to extend the night curfew hours, and a comprehensive curfew on Friday and the closed sectors, until May 15th,” the Minister of State for Media Affairs and government spokesman, Sakher Dudin, said in a press conference.

And the night curfew starts from seven in the evening local time until six in the morning every day.

Dudin added, “The prime minister has also decided to continue working on the decision to close the facilities that were previously decided to be closed, until May 15th.”

On the tenth of this month, the government decided to ban the holding of Friday prayers and Sunday masses, and to close public parks, indoor swimming pools, academic centers, sports clubs, oriental baths and equestrian clubs.

He said, “The government will take” easing and stimulating measures for the economy this week, “without further details.

According to Dudin, these measures were taken due to the increase in the number of injuries and deaths during the past weeks, and “we have reached alarming levels due to the spread of this epidemic.”

For weeks, Jordan has witnessed an increase in the number of injuries, and the Kingdom recorded 82 deaths and 7,183 new injuries on Sunday, bringing the total number of injuries to more than 589,000 cases and 6,554 deaths.