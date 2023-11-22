He added that the Council of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2024, with government spending expected at 12.4 billion dinars, an increase of nine percent over the previous year.

He said that the 2024 budget expects a deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP, compared to 2.6 percent in the previous year.

Fitch Rating Agency recently announced that Jordan’s rating was fixed at BB- with a stable outlook, due to its ability to meet long-term obligations in foreign currency.

Jordan reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund at the expert level to begin implementing a new financial and monetary reform program extending for the next four years, with a total value of up to 1.2 billion dollars.