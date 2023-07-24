An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, “The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory, and it was shot down inside Jordanian territory.”

He added that after the plane was shot down, it was found that it was carrying two kilograms of crystal.

A Jordanian-Syrian meeting to discuss drug smuggling

On Sunday, a joint Jordanian-Syrian committee held its first meeting in Amman to discuss combating drug smuggling across the border between the two countries, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement.

The committee discussed “cooperation in confronting the danger of drugs, the sources of its production and smuggling, and the parties that organize, manage and carry out smuggling operations across the borders to Jordan.”

It also discussed “the necessary measures to combat smuggling operations, and confront this escalating danger to the entire region.”

War on drugs