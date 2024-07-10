Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi confirmed yesterday that the displacement of Palestinians inside and outside their lands is a “red line” for Amman and Egypt.

Safadi said during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aati in Cairo: “We are now facing increasingly deteriorating conditions in Gaza, and we stress the need for the international community to move and take effective measures to stop the aggression.”

He said, “There is no justification for the international failure to stop the aggression on Gaza and implement international law.”

He stressed that “the issue of displacing Palestinians is a red line for Jordan and Egypt, and we do not accept this outside or inside their lands.”

He pointed out that his country stands with Egypt in its demand for the Israeli forces to leave the Rafah crossing so that aid can flow into the Gaza Strip.

He considered that “Israel seeks to liquidate UNRWA and eliminate the refugee issue.”

He stressed that “Jordan rejects any approach to the so-called day after the war that does not take into account that Gaza is part of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

For his part, Abdel-Ati said: “We will continue to pressure for serious action to cease fire and condemn the Israeli aggression on Gaza.”

He added: “We reject attempts to impose a fait accompli policy and displace Palestinians as a prelude to liquidating the Palestinian cause.”

He also stressed his country’s rejection of complete Israeli control over the Rafah crossing and obstruction of aid reaching the Gaza Strip.